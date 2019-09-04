Hurricane Dorian: Situation Report No. 4 (2 September 2019 – 16:00 EDT)

HIGHLIGHTS

Hurricane Dorian has become the strongest hurricane in modern records for the Northwestern Bahamas and tied for strongest hurricane on record to make landfall

Hurricane Dorian made landfall on Great Abaco at 14:00 EST, September 1st as a powerful Category 5 hurricane with windspeeds 185mph (295km/h) with wind gusts at 200mph

Storm surges have been recorded on Abaco of 18-23 feet. The hurricane has stalled over Grand Bahama which resulted in devastating effects with the islands having prolonged exposure to hurricane force winds, storm surges, flooding and intense rainfall

A pre-deployment of 2 PAHO colleagues arrived in Nassau on Saturday