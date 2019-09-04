04 Sep 2019

Hurricane Dorian: Situation Report No. 4 (2 September 2019 – 16:00 EDT)

from World Health Organization, Pan American Health Organization
Published on 02 Sep 2019
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Hurricane Dorian has become the strongest hurricane in modern records for the Northwestern Bahamas and tied for strongest hurricane on record to make landfall

  • Hurricane Dorian made landfall on Great Abaco at 14:00 EST, September 1st as a powerful Category 5 hurricane with windspeeds 185mph (295km/h) with wind gusts at 200mph

  • Storm surges have been recorded on Abaco of 18-23 feet. The hurricane has stalled over Grand Bahama which resulted in devastating effects with the islands having prolonged exposure to hurricane force winds, storm surges, flooding and intense rainfall

  • A pre-deployment of 2 PAHO colleagues arrived in Nassau on Saturday

  • The PAHO Disaster Response Team has been activated; pre-deploying 2 colleagues arriving Saturday in Nassau. An additional 5 members will be deployed today and tomorrow to support CO. Areas include logistics, civil and military coordination, information management, surveillance, and coordination

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

73,000 Residents at risk and 21,000 homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco

400-500 People sheltering at Marsh Harbour Clinic

5 Confirmed fatalities

6 Hospitals with emergency services are under Hurricane Warning in the Bahamas

