Hurricane Dorian: Situation Report No. 13 (13 September 2019 – 11:00 EDT)

HIGHLIGHTS

• At the publication of this report, potential tropical storm Nine is currently stationary 304 km from Great Abaco. The National Hurricane Center calls for this system to become a tropical cyclone later today or Saturday. A tropical storm warning has been issued for Northwestern Bahamas expected to bring heavy rain and tropical force winds which might impact ongoing relief efforts.

• The Department of Social Services has established a registry of missing people. As of September 11th, officially about 2,500 individuals have been reported missing but that number is expected to lower once cross reference is done with individuals in shelters. According to media reports including from the New York Times and BBC, the number has lowered to 1,300 missing.

• A syndromic surveillance system is operational in hospitals and shelters. The Ministry of Health continues to strengthen epidemiological surveillance capacity with daily visits to shelters.

• The water on Abaco has been deemed not safe for potable or domestic use by the Water and Sanitation Corporation.

• Environmental conditions continue to be an issue. There is a significant risk of waterborne and vector-borne disease transmission due to the deteriorated sanitary conditions (i.e. floodwaters and potential sewage contamination) and the lack of access to safe water in the affected communities. Increase in mosquito and rodent vectors are expected in the medium term.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Hurricane Dorian reached Category 5 intensity on September 1, 2019 when it made landfall in Elbow Cay, Abaco at 12:40 EDT peaking with sustained winds of 185 mph. At 23:00 EDT Dorian made landfall in Grand Bahama with the same intensity. However, the ridge of high-pressure steering Dorian westward collapsed on September 2, causing Dorian to stall over Grand Bahama for about over two days. The hurricane had devastating effects, especially on the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, as they had prolonged exposure to extreme hurricane force winds, storm surges, flooding and intense rainfall. New Providence has also experienced some impacts from the hurricane. This disaster is considered the largest humanitarian crisis in the country caused by a Hurricane with over $7 billion estimated in property damages, including thousands of destroyed dwellings.

As a result of massive flooding and damages to the water and sanitation and health infrastructure, water safety, sanitation, and hygiene are primary concerns. Therefore, there is a significant risk of waterborne and vector-borne disease transmission due to the deteriorated sanitary conditions and the lack of access to safe water in the affected communities. Increase in mosquito and rodent vectors are expected in the medium term with reports already of increased mosquito breeding in Abaco and Grand Bahama. Mosquitoborne diseases such as dengue, and malaria, and the rodent borne leptospirosis are of particular concern. Food and water have arrived in Marsh Harbor Town (Abaco), but hygiene and surveillance (early warning system) are critical issues to address.

The capacity of the healthcare delivery system has been impacted by Hurricane Dorian in Abaco and Grand Bahama. Access to health services and medical care delivery capacity has been significantly hampered in the most affected areas. The operational status of health facilities in both islands is being assessed. Information regarding status and damages reported might change daily as assessments are underway.