Hurricane Dorian Situation Report #8 (September 12, 2019)

Fast Facts

A tropical disturbance approaching the Bahamas is forecast to bring gusty winds and heavy rains, complicating assessment and recovery efforts

The official death count stands at 50, but thousands of people are reported missing, and the death toll is expected to rise as searches continue

Thousands of displaced people are living in government shelters or have left the Bahamas entirely

Situation Update

Relief efforts continue on Grand Bahama and Abaco islands, where the official death toll stands at 50, but is likely to rise as assessments and debris removal continue. Approximately 2,500 people have been reported missing (though government officials have warned that these names have not been confirmed) and thousands more have been displaced. Some have sought shelter on other Bahamian islands, with more than 2,000 in government-run shelters in Nassau, and more than 4,000 have traveled to the United States.

The hardest hit parts of Grand Bahama island, where International Medical Corps has been requested by the government to help lead assessment efforts and provide medical care, include the tightly knit communities of High Rock, Pelican Point and McLean’s Town. Residents are slowly beginning to return, to find their homes—many of which have been passed down for generations and are not covered by homeowner’s insurance—completely destroyed, along with their livelihoods.

The health clinics in the communities were completely destroyed, leaving the population with no access to healthcare. Urgent needs include shelter, food, sanitation, clean water, continuity in medication for chronic conditions, urgent medical care, screening for infectious diseases and tetanus vaccines for puncture wounds. In High Rock, significant needs and gaps in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) have been identified: the residents currently have no access to power, potable water or working toilets. The cost of bottled water is placing an economic burden on already overwhelmed population.

There also are notable mental health needs in communities affected by the hurricane, as many residents who survived the storm in relatively good physical health have been left with severe trauma and emotional distress.

Bad weather is expected over the next couple of days, as a tropical disturbance will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the already waterlogged islands. This could complicate efforts to reach isolated communities on storm-damaged roads.

For more information on International Medical Corps' Hurricane Dorian response, please visit: https://internationalmedicalcorps.org/emergency-response/hurricane-dorian/