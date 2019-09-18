Hurricane Dorian Situation Report #10 (September 18, 2019)

FAST FACTS

The official death count now stands at 51, but with 1,300 people still unaccounted for, that number expected to rise.

The flow of people displaced by the storm to government shelters has plateaued, with some 2,070 in 16 official shelters as of September 15, according to OCHA.

Air transportation is gradually being restored to pre-storm levels, according to OCHA. All airports in Abaco are either operating normally or operating with limited capacity. In Grand Bahama, only one airport remains non-operational.

Since arriving, International Medical Corps has deployed 48 healthcare professionals and supporting staff, including eight physicians, 22 registered nurses and nurse providers, one pharmacist, two MHPSS specialists and 15 support staff

SITUATION UPDATE

International Medical Corps opened a primary healthcare clinic Monday in the community of High Rock, whose only healthcare clinic was destroyed in the storm. There is little left standing in the area, located 32 miles east of Grand Bahama island’s capital, Freeport. Two weeks ago, High Rock counted about 600 residents. Today, fewer than 100 remain, living without water, power and working toilets, with only the remains of their homes for shelter.

Local government officials say that by the end of the week they hope to set up two field kitchens in High Rock that would provide one hot meal per day— a step likely to draw back more residents of what was a very close-knit community.

Speaking Sunday in the shadow of the new clinic, set up the day before on a concrete slab that had been the foundation of a building swept away by the storm, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest thanked International Medical Corps for its swift response and for providing care for survivors. He told the gathering of about 50 people that “we will get through this together, and stand up again together.” He also cautioned of tough times ahead. There is an acute shortage of building materials, he said, at a time when the need is urgent. He also noted the restoration of power as among the biggest immediate issues facing the country. With downed power lines littering the roadsides of Grand Bahama’s eastern areas, Turnquest said there would be a great need for generators to enable families to return to their homes quickly.

With more than 2,000 people still in shelters, there is pressure on the government to complete mandatory structural assessments on residential properties before families are allowed to reoccupy their homes