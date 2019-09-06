Hurricane Dorian: Preliminary Needs List - Update on 05 of September 2019

The Government of the Bahamas issued an Immediate Assistance Supplies List (as of 4 September 2019) through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In addition, specific support for the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) based on pre-impact data and needs analysis undertaken, was issued through the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

Please note that this list of items may be outdated, given that information is still coming in from the affected islands.

For the most recent information, please visit https://www.cdema.org/bahamas-disaster-relief