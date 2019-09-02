Hurricane Dorian: Population Movement – A Live Story

By Noah Smith

As Hurricane Dorian sweeps through the Bahamas, on track for Florida and the southeast U.S. coast, Direct Relief is monitoring population movement via the latest Esri-hosted geographic information system (GIS) map created by its Research and Analysis team.

The population movement layer is comprised of exclusive Facebook-provided data, which shows the difference between the number of Facebook mobile app users three months ago and now. All app users who are part of this data set have opted-in to location tracking and their data has been anonymized, according to Alex Pompe, lead spokesperson for disaster maps at Facebook. The anonymization methodology has been open sourced, allowing anyone to review it.

Check this page for ongoing updates as the latest data becomes available:

9/1 – Up to 93% of Facebook app users in the barrier cays of the Abaco Islands have left, according to data provided by Facebook from yesterday at 8pm.

Crossing Rocks, Marsh Harbor, and Coopers Town on Great Abaco Island have all seen triple digit increases in population by percentage.

9/1 – Andrew MaccClla, VP, Emergency Response: “Direct Relief staff are slated to be arriving tomorrow, via seaplane, to Grand Bahama and Abaco with sufficient medication for up to 1,000 people.”

9/1 – As Dorian makes landfall in The Bahamas, Andrew Schroeder’s social vulnerability analysis reports that 6,785 people in the impacted area are under 5 years old. On Little Abaco Island, there are 87 children under the age of 5 who are still on the island.

The number of individuals over the age of 65, throughout the impacted areas in The Bahamas, is 6,758.

9/1 – From Andrew MacCalla, VP, Emergency Response: Direct Relief has made offers to The Bahamas Minister of Health, Dr. Duane Sands, and NEMA Director Captain Stephen Russell. Direct Relief staff members are on standby to both oversee and personally deliver requested medications via boat and/or plane.

The Florida Department of Health accepted Direct Relief’s offer of an Emergency Health Kit, which contains essential medications and supplies can treat up to 1,000 people.

8/31 – Because Dorian has changed course, Florida’s Martin County cancelled its evacuation order for Sunday while Brevard County announced it would delay its evacuation order until Monday morning.

The overall rate of movement on the east coast of Florida has accelerated rapidly as of 8/30 at 8pm with some cities—notably Titusville and Cocoa Beach— seeing up to a 88% drop in users located there. All major population centers on the east coast from Miami to Daytona Beach have seen statistically significant percentage drops.

In The Bahamas, a similar rate of change, approaching 90%, has taken place on the Abaco Islands.

8/30 – According to the latest data available on the map from 8/29 at 8 pm, the trend Andrew mentioned yesterday still holds: population figures from Port St. Lucie to Boca Raton on Florida’s east coast have remained relatively stable—and have actually increased in some areas, such as Boca Raton. However, the Miami metro area, around Melbourne, and in the northern part of the state’s east coast from Jacksonville to Daytona Beach have seen marked decreases.

8/29 – Andrew Schroeder, PhD, Head of Research and Analysis at Direct Relief:

