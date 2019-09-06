06 Sep 2019

Hurricane Dorian Hits Northern Bahamas

from Pan American Health Organization
Updated September 5th, 2019

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane, made landfall at Elbow Cay, Abaco at 12:40 EST September 1st and landfall in mainland Abaco at 14:00 EST. The hurricane had devastating effects, especially on the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, as they had prolonged exposure to extreme hurricane force winds, storm surges, flooding and intense rainfall. Due to floodwaters and potential contamination with sewage and lack of safe water, the risk remains high of diarrheal and waterborne diseases.

Preliminary needs include safe water, food, sanitary and hygiene measures, and an expected need for body bags as fatality numbers will increase. More information will be provided after a formal needs assessment is performed on both islands. However it is vital that a comprehensive assessment of the 3 severely impacted health facilities (Marsh Harbour Clinic, Sandy Point Clinic, and Rand Memorial Hospital) is done as soon as possible.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has pledged health sector infrastructure and public health support. PAHO is acting quickly with the support of the Ministry of Health to assess needs and damage assessments. An Incident Management System has been established in the country office. The deployment of PAHO’s Disaster Response Team include focus areas of logistics, civil and military coordination, information management, epidemiological surveillance, communications and media, and coordination. PAHO is expected to launch a funding appeal in the coming days.

