Hurricane Dorian: from emergency to recovery

Just over three weeks after Category-5 Hurricane Dorian carved a path of destruction across the Bahamas, the Government of the Bahamas announced the transition from Immediate Response to Recovery operations.

Most of international humanitarian partners are gradually winding down activities, while a few agencies will continue providing support over the coming months. TSF gradually reduced support during the restoration of the 4G network, but our teams ensured that longer term solutions were implemented to guarantee connectivity continuity in the sensitive sites for relief coordination.

Continuity of connectivity

TSF, in close collaboration with its operational partners on the ground, coordinated the hand-over of several connectivity hubs in Marsh Harbour: At the authorities’ Coordination Centre, TSF maintains a high-speed satellite connection that provides Wi-Fi Network services for the local responders working in key locations like the port, the airport, or the hospital.

The management of the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) connection was handed over to the International NGO Help.ngo. Originally set up by our technicians on Sept. 10th, right at the opening of the Centre, this dedicated connection is crucial to support the work of all international humanitarians that remained operational on the ground. It is worth mentioning that TSF being the first International NGO to reach Abaco Island on the September 5th facilitated the work of the humanitarian actors that followed in the next days.

As an example, one of our team liaised Medic Corps and Samaritans Purse with Help.ngo for the installation of a dedicated satellite connection at the Cherokee Aviation Terminal. This terminal, is dedicated for the arrival and departure of relief aid workers who have no means of access to communications: GSM was not stable and data connectivity was not available. A reliable high-density connection was thus essential for running operations and providing internet service to all humanitarians transiting through this location.

Equipment donation

TSF donated satellite equipment to the benefit of the Coopers Town Clinic, about 60 km north of Marsh Harbour. Before, the doctors of this clinic had to walk about 20 min to be able to make a call. With our operational partner, the Emergency Telecommunication Sector (ETS), our teams also coordinated the installation of connectivity services in this clinic. Finally, TSF lent satellite equipment to the organisation Open World Relief, still present on the ground, continuing its humanitarian recovery mission.

Aftermaths

More than 25 organisations and governmental institutions were supported by TSF’s actions. This means more than 340 GB of data exchanged and more than 1,000 devices connected so far. During the mission TSF’s calling operators also conducted Humanitarian Calling operations in 5 locations in the Island of Abaco, serving close to 500 people. 94% of them were calling for the first time since the disaster.