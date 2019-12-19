Hurricane Dorian - Bahamas: WFP Support to the Government-led Humanitarian Response Situation Report #11 – 14 December 2019

In Numbers

1,350 households including more than 3,500 individuals surveyed in total through two phases of a WFP-led Multipartner Vulnerability Needs Assessment.

All 4 NEMA Emergency Support Functions for which WFP was co-led at the start of the emergency have been handed over to NEMA, both in Nassau and Marsh Harbour.

Highlights

A second round of Vulnerability Needs Assessments (VNA) has been completed and data will inform WFP’s upcoming cash voucher distribution program targeting vulnerable households on Abaco, to start this month.

Situation Update