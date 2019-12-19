19 Dec 2019

Hurricane Dorian - Bahamas: WFP Support to the Government-led Humanitarian Response Situation Report #11 – 14 December 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 14 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (543.72 KB)

In Numbers

1,350 households including more than 3,500 individuals surveyed in total through two phases of a WFP-led Multipartner Vulnerability Needs Assessment.

All 4 NEMA Emergency Support Functions for which WFP was co-led at the start of the emergency have been handed over to NEMA, both in Nassau and Marsh Harbour.

Highlights

  • A second round of Vulnerability Needs Assessments (VNA) has been completed and data will inform WFP’s upcoming cash voucher distribution program targeting vulnerable households on Abaco, to start this month.

Situation Update

  • NEMA, World Central Kitchen and other agencies continue to provide in-kind food assistance to communities throughout Abaco. Over the coming weeks, World Central Kitchen and others have reported they will move from blanket distributions of food assistance to more targeted programs to assist the most vulnerable.

  • WFP and other aid agencies will soon begin cash-based initiatives that will become the primary modality for food security initiatives in 2020.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.