29 Nov 2019

Hurricane Dorian - Bahamas: WFP Support to the Government-led Humanitarian Response Situation Report #10 – 28 November 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 29 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (512.43 KB)

Highlights

• A WFP-led multi-partner Vulnerability Needs Assessment was conducted on Abaco. This exercise will inform WFP and partner’s further assistance.

• WFP is scaling down its operations in the Bahamas and is in the process of handing over the Emergency Support Functions for Food Security (ESF 11) and Logistics (ESF 7) to NEMA and partners.

In Numbers

69 confirmed deaths

585 adults and 46 children are assisted in 5 government shelters in Nassau

700+ households surveyed through a WFP-led Vulnerability Needs Assessment

Situation Update

• Food assistance continues to be provided by NEMA throughout the affected areas.

• Currently, multipurpose cash assistance is being provided by partners in areas with greater market functionality and is expected to continue to scale up as capacities are put in place and markets revive. Farmers’ markets are also reopening with support from INGOs.

• The largest supermarket on the Abacos Islands is gradually resuming normal service, increasing its operating hours and providing banking services. Sources of livelihoods and incomes remain a concern in hurricaneimpacted areas.

• Access to water and electricity is gradually improving. Humanitarian organizations are assisting the Government by supplying water tankers and generators

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.