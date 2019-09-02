Hurricane Dorian - Bahamas Situation Report 1 – period covered: September 1 - 2, 2019

“Hurricane Dorian has caused extensive damage across the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama in the Bahamas, according to rapid initial assessments from authorities and Red Cross officials on the ground. According to these reports, Dorian’s ferocious category 5 winds and rains have damaged houses and other buildings, leaving many people without adequate shelter. As many as 13,000 houses may have been severely damaged or destroyed. On the island of Abaco, extensive flooding is believed to have contaminated wells with saltwater, creating an urgent need for clean water.” source

Our Humanity Road disaster desk activated Thursday 12pm local time in advance of landfall. This situation report number 1 contains helpful resource links and useful information based on early indications in social media. Questions can be directed to support@humanityroad.org or call us at 800-951-1951.