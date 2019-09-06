Hurricane Dorian–Bahamas Information Bulletin no. 3

CONTEXT

The situation

On 1 September 2019, hurricane Dorian hit Northern Bahamas with winds of up to 185mph (298km/h) reaching category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson and equalling the highest ever recorded at landfall. The storm battered the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama for almost two days in what has been described as a stationary hurricane.

Although Grand Bahama suffered damage and floods, the Abaco Islands were hardest hit. The work of assessment teams sent by IFRC and CDEMA has been hampered by the harsh weather conditions, but footage taken from the air showed vast swathes of destruction. As we wait for initial evaluations, the Bahamas Health Minister has reported that 17 persons died in the Abaco Islands and three on Grand Bahama—these figures are likely to rise2 . Allow items for this declaration:

On 2 September, the Government of The Bahamas emitted a Declaration of Exigency which qualifies for the purposes of Customs Duty exemption Medicine and Medical supplies, Building materials, Tents, cots, bedding materials and mosquito nettings, Electrical fixtures and materials, Plumbing fixtures and materials, Household furniture, furnishing and appliances, Electrical Generators, Bottled Water, Clothing, Food for personal consumption and Personal hygiene products.