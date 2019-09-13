Hurricane Dorian - Bahamas: Humanitarian Situation Report No.2, 13 September 2019

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

15,000

Estimated No. of people in need (Source: CDEMA Situation Report No. 11, 10 Sept. 2019).

10,000

Estimated No. of displaced children that need access to safe and protective learning opportunities.

1,200

Estimated No. of children in shelters managed by the government

UNICEF current estimated needs:

US$ 3.8 million

Highlights

• Almost two weeks after Category-5 Hurricane Dorian ravaged Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, the overall assessment of the situation is evolving rapidly. Figures point that around 14,000 people have been displaced.

• Destruction of housing and infrastructure has been massive, particularly in parts of Abaco. A Preliminary Damage Assessment estimates that at least 2,674 buildings have been destroyed and 4,557 are damaged. Rehabilitation and reconstruction can take years, leaving thousands of children without a permanent home.

• UNICEF has deployed ten staff in Bahamas including WASH, Education, Child Protection, Emergency Coordination and Communication experts, additional support staff is being deployed in the coming days.

• With UNICEF's support, the Government launched the school registrations process which will culminate in the enrolment of up to 10,000 students.

Starting in Nassau, the school registration process will be gradually rolled out in other areas of the country in the coming weeks.

• Approximately 6,000 children will benefit from the donation of 120 recreation kits transported by the Government of Jamaica.

• Based on finding of field assessments and in line with coordination agreements, UNICEF is developing a response plan for 120 days in support of the Government’s 120-day response and relief plan.