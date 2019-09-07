Hurricane Dorian - Bahamas: Humanitarian Situation Report No.1

68,592

No. of people exposed to Hurricane Dorian in Abaco and Grand Bahama islands (Source: CDEMA Situation Report No. 6, 5 Sept).

18,177

No. of children and adolescents under 18 exposed to Hurricane Dorian in Abaco and Grand Bahama islands (Source: Estimated by UNICEF, based on CDEMA Situation Report No. 6, 5 Sept).

Approx. 3,000

No. of children of primary and secondary school-age in Abaco who could require support.

Highlights

• On 1 September 2019, Category-5 Hurricane Dorian hit Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, leaving behind a path of destruction unprecedented in this Caribbean country. As of 5 September, the death toll had reached 30 but the number of casualties could be significantly higher as search and rescue operations continue.

• Given the extremely challenging logistics, Rapid Needs Assessment Teams have only been able to conduct aerial reconnaissance, but ground assessments are still pending to grasp the extend of the disaster and the situation of the population. UNICEF was able to reach Abaco island on 6 September to witness the extend of the destruction.

• Authorities estimate that at least 68,000 people have been exposed to the disaster in Grand Bahama and Abaco, among them around 18,000 are children and adolescents.

• Considering the extensive damages and access constraints, safe water, food, health care, non-formal education activities and psychosocial support for children and adolescents are the envisaged priority needs.

• On 5 September, UNICEF deployed staff to Bahamas including sector experts. The emergency team is expecting to be able to conduct assessments on 7 September to inform UNICEF's humanitarian strategy and response plan.

• In collaboration with IFRC, a first shipment of UNICEF WASH supplies is expected to arrive on 8 September in Nassau, with key items including water purification tabs to benefit approximately 9,500 people for 2 weeks.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Dorian, the first major hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, intensified speedily reaching Category 5 on 1 September while hitting first Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands of the Bahamas with 185 mph winds. On the same day the hurricane made landfall in Grand Bahama, the northernmost of the islands of the Bahamas. The storm remained stationed over Abaco and Grand Bahama islands until 3 September leaving behind a path of destruction unprecedented in this Caribbean country. As of 5 September, the death toll had reached 30 in Abaco and Grand Bahama islands but the number of casualties could be significantly higher as search and rescue operations continue.

A Rapid Needs Assessment Team (RNAT) comprised of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and humanitarian partners conducted aerial reconnaissance to assess the scope of the damages in both Abaco and Grand Bahama, finding severe destruction of housing and infrastructure. In Grand Bahama, the airport runway and the seaport appear to be in good condition, but the island is out of power and approximately 90 per cent of buildings are estimated to be severely affected. In Great Abaco, the Rapid Needs Assessment Team (RNAT) reported that the international airport runway is partially submerged, and the control tower has water damage. Moreover, significant damages were observed in housing in the Central and Northern end of the island, roads are blocked due to debris, and there is shortage of drinking water. By the time of this report, there are no official estimates of the number of people displaced, but according to media reports, affected families have taken shelter in clinics and government buildings, including at least 2,000 people in Abaco.

Although ground assessments in the coming hours will be critical to grasp the magnitude of damages and humanitarian needs, considering the extensive damage on infrastructure, telecommunications and electricity systems, and the physical access constraints, it is expected that population remaining in the affected islands - particularly children and pregnant women - are in urgent need of assistance including access to safe water, food, health care, non-formal education activities and psychosocial support for children and adolescents. Based on pre-emergency data, the Government of the Bahamas issued an Immediate Assistance Supplies List, including hygiene kits and critical items for water supply, storage and purification, non-food items for shelter establishment, first aid items and equipment for debris removal, among other.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) estimates that at least 68,000 people have been exposed to the disaster in Grand Bahama and Abaco, at least 18,000 of them are children. The number of people in need, the most vulnerable among the affected, is yet to be determined.