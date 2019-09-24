Hurricane Dorian - Bahamas: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3, 24 September 2019

Highlights

• Three weeks after Category-5 Hurricane Dorian carved a path of destruction across the Bahamas, it has been estimated that around 5,000 people remain in need of assistance, including around 2,200 people who remain on Abaco island. Nevertheless, thousands of children will need support to resume normality in their lives.

• The Government of the Bahamas announced the transition from Immediate Response to Recovery operations. Most of international humanitarian partners will be gradually winding down activities, while few agencies will continue providing support over the coming months.

• Based on findings of field assessments and coordination agreements with government and partners, UNICEF is putting in place a response plan in support of the Government of the Bahamas’ recovery efforts. UNICEF's contribution comprises actions in Child Protection, Education, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

• Through UNICEF-supported activities, over 300 children living in shelters received psychosocial support (PSS). In addition, 65 school counsellors, psychologists and pre-school teachers have been trained to provide PSS in the learning environment.

• Through the United States Fund for UNICEF, private funds for a total of US$ 1 million have been raised and will be critical to boost the overall response.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

14,000

Estimated No. of people displaced.

10,000

Estimated No. of children that need access to safe and protective learning opportunities.

2,184

No. of people in need in Abaco, among the remaining population on the island (OCHA 20 September 2019).

1,957

No. of people in government-led shelters (NEMA, 20 September 2019).

UNICEF estimated funding needs:

US$ 3.8 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

It is estimated that over 14,000 people have been displaced due to the devastation caused by Cateogry-5 Hurricane Dorian in Grand Bahama and Abaco islands of the Bahamas. A total of 52 fatalities have been confirmed and over 1,300 persons remain missing. Access to accurate data on the number of people affected, evacuated and missing has been challenging as among the affected many left the affected islands by different means to the US and other islands in the Bahamas. It has been estimated that around 5,000 people are in need of sustained humanitarian assistance, including around 2,200 people who have not left Abaco island. Nevertheless, thousands of children will need support to resume normality in their lives, mainly those displaced who need to be integrated in new schools and host communities, and those with special protection needs.

Between 13 and 14 September, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres visited New Providence and Abaco islands, to witness the destruction left by Hurricane Dorian. The SG recognized the efficient response of the Bahamian Government and the Bahamian society and acknowledged the need for intensified support of the international community to the reconstruction efforts.

While authorities are looking at more permanent alternatives to the use of shelters, at least 1,957 people remained in 11 government-led shelters, nine in New Providence and two in Grand Bahama, as of 20 September. According to results from a first round of its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) exercise in New Providence shelters, IOM found that shelters had sufficient food supplies, safe drinking water and health services, while improved water and sanitation facilities as well as non-food items where the main gaps in some shelters. Restoration of operations in airports and seaports is in progress in the affected islands, and authorities report that piped water access had been restored for approximately 67 per cent of the population in Grand Bahama while only 10 per cent of Abaco's population has access to piped water.

On 16 September, the Government of the Bahamas announced the operation's transition from Immediate Response to Recovery.6 Most of international humanitarian partners, military and rescue missions, as well as donors will be gradually winding down activities by the last week of September. A few agencies will continue providing support over the coming months including damage assessment, debris removal, gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and other protection-related assistance.