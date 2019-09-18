Hurricane Dorian: The Bahamas Daily Stats (17 September 2019)

CURRENT DEATH TOLL & MISSING PERSONS

51: Official death count (more expected)

Coalitions of Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) are faced with unprecedented logistical challenges in trying to access hard-to-reach areas with widely dispersed numbers of transient and undocumented populations. NEMA can only offer facts reported by Royal Bahamas Police Force. Updates will be ongoing.

1,300+: Missing persons

This number will change as the list of missing persons is cross-checked against shelter lists and other records of displaced individuals. Updates will be ongoing.