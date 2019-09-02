02 Sep 2019

Hurricane Dorian–Bahamas and United States of America Information Bulletin no. 2

from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 01 Sep 2019
The situation

On 1 September 2019 at 800 PM EDT, the distinct eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.6 North, longitude 77.6 West.

Dorian is moving toward the west. A slower westward to west-northwestward motions it is expected to continue for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco this evening and move near or over Grand Bahama Island tonight and Monday. The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.

Hazards affecting land

WIND: Catastrophic hurricane conditions are occurring in the Abacos Islands and will spread across Grand Bahama Island tonight. It is recommended to not venture out into the eye, as winds will suddenly increase as the eye passes. Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area in Florida by late Monday or Tuesday.

STORM SURGE: A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

SURF: Large swells are already affecting east-facing shores of the Bahamas, the Florida east coast, and will spread northward along the southeastern United States coast during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.2

