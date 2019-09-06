HOPE worldwide SITREP 1 Hurricane Dorian

Background

On September 1, 2019 Hurricane Dorian mand landfall in the northern Bahamas Islands. Hurricane Dorian is the strongest Atlantic hurricane to make landfall on record. Sustained winds of over 185 mph were recorded as Dorian made landfall in the Abacos Islands and Grand Bahama Island. Storm surge of over 20’ and over 3’ of rain have devastated the northern Bahamas. At least 20 people have been killed and initial reports indicate that over 15000 homes have been heavily damaged or destroyed. The airport and ports in Grand Bahama Island are currently closed.

Further south in Nassau, tropical storm force winds and heavy flooding occurred and have damaged structures around the island.

HOPE worldwide is conducting an assessment with HOPE worldwide Bahamas and the Bahamas International Church of Christ.

HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

With such widespread damage in the Northern Bahamas, basic food water and shelter needs will be high throughout the area. HOPE worldwide intends to provide relief supplies as soon as possible. HOPE worldwide will be bringing non-perishable food, water filters and shelter supplies on an assessment trip on Sep 7. A long-term recovery assistance plan will be developed in conjunction with leaders in the Bahamas during the first assessment trip.

Please Pray for the efforts on the ground.

For further questions: Contact Dave Tomlinson, email: dave.tomlinson@hopeww.org HOPE worldwide