17 Sep 2019

Health Minister Gives Update on Clinics, Healthcare Facilities Affected by Hurricane Dorian

Report
from Government of the Bahamas
Published on 16 Sep 2019 View Original

NASSAU, The Bahamas -- Minister of Health, the Hon. Dr. Duane Sands said on the island of Abaco, clinics in Marsh Harbour, Fox Town, Moore’s Island and Sandy Point are all operational -- in Category 5 Hurricane Dorian’s aftermath -- and are being staffed by local nurses, relief healthcare workers from New Providence and volunteer teams.

“Cooper’s Town Clinic is partially operational due to sustained roof damage; currently this clinic is being staffed by a volunteer team,” the Health Minister explained during a press conference at his office, Monday, September 16, 2019.

He added that the Hope Town and Man-O-War Cay clinics are non-operational.

Dr. Sands noted that there is a team scheduled to assess the damage and operational capacity at Green Turtle Cay’s clinic. For those where clinics are partially or non-operational, mobile and fixed volunteer teams have been stationed and are providing care to the general public.

“This gives our health teams a much-needed break, and assists to compensate for the interruption of services. The Heart to Heart International Group is working out of Treasure Cay, the Rubicon group is assisting care at Hope Town and Humanity First has found its niche in the Cooper’s Town, Abaco.

“The Dutch Military in coordination with PAHO is re-establishing water supply at Marsh Harbour Clinic, the Government Complex and Marsh Harbour Airport.”

As for Grand Bahama, the Health Minister explained that the Rand Memorial Hospital sustained substantial damage due to flooding. “It is partially operational with an Emergency Room, pharmacy, laboratory, radiology unit and some inpatient services available.”

He added that to assist with the healthcare needs of the Northern Bahamas, Samaritan’s Purse has erected a temporary emergency field hospital which caters to multiple health needs.

Eight Mile Rock, Hawksbill and the Pearce Plaza Specialty Clinics are operational.

However, the Minister noted that Free Town and the Freeport Community Ambulatory Clinic of the Rand Memorial Hospital are non-operational and the Government is awaiting confirmation on the state of the West End, Sweeting’s Cay and Grand Cay clinics.

“Unfortunately, High Rock, McCleans Town and Pelican Point Clinics were destroyed as a result of Dorian’s Impact. To bridge the gap, the International Medical Corp, which is a fixed and mobile operation is providing healthcare services to these areas.

“We are asking persons who remain on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, and who require healthcare services, to utilise the services of the nearest functioning clinic, volunteer EMTs or healthcare provider sites.”

Dr. Sands stated that given the magnitude of destruction and displacement caused by this massive natural disaster, shelters have been opened in New Providence. There are 10 official sites, three of which cater to children.

He said, “All shelters receive daily healthcare services provided by mobile teams of doctors and nurses from the community clinics. Essential mobile healthcare services are being provided by Americares along with our healthcare teams in New Providence; and New York City Medics is also assisting greatly in Eleuthera.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.