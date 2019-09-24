Government to contribute 25 thousand US dollars to assist the Bahamas

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 (GIU, Davy Hill Montserrat) – The Government of Montserrat will be providing financial assistance to help The Bahamas build back better, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian earlier this month.

The Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Donaldson Romeo, today confirmed that the Government of Montserrat (GOM) will contribute US$ 25,000 towards the total financial assistance to be given by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to aid Bahamas in their recovery efforts.

Premier Romeo is also appealing to all Montserratians everywhere, who are able and willing, to demonstrate our generosity and compassion in any way we can.

Meanwhile, the Honourable Donaldson Romeo has given his government’s commitment that a further assessment will be made at a later date to determine what other support, whether supplies, human resources or additional financial assistance, can be made.