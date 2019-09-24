24 Sep 2019

Government to contribute 25 thousand US dollars to assist the Bahamas

Report
from Government of Montserrat
Published on 24 Sep 2019 View Original

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 (GIU, Davy Hill Montserrat) – The Government of Montserrat will be providing financial assistance to help The Bahamas build back better, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian earlier this month.

The Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Donaldson Romeo, today confirmed that the Government of Montserrat (GOM) will contribute US$ 25,000 towards the total financial assistance to be given by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to aid Bahamas in their recovery efforts.

Premier Romeo is also appealing to all Montserratians everywhere, who are able and willing, to demonstrate our generosity and compassion in any way we can.

Meanwhile, the Honourable Donaldson Romeo has given his government’s commitment that a further assessment will be made at a later date to determine what other support, whether supplies, human resources or additional financial assistance, can be made.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.