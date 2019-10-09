Gender-Based Violence Working Group - Bahamas Emergency Response: Referral Pathway for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence

(excerpt)

Key Messages for Non-GBV Specialists

What is Gender-based Violence?

(GBV) refers to any harmful act that is perpetrated against a person’s will, and that is based on socially ascribed (gender) differences between males and females. The nature and extent of specific types of GBV vary across cultures, countries, and regions.

Different forms of GBV that may arise in the current context of the emergency response:

• Physical violence: any act of physical violence that is not sexual in nature and results in pain, discomfort or injury, such as domestic violence.

• Sexual violence: any form of non-consensual sexual contact, such as rape (including in the context of marriage), sexual exploitation, forced prostitution, trafficking and inappropriate touching.

• Economical violence: Denial of resources, opportunities or services, assets or livelihood opportunities, education, health or other social services.

• Psychological/emotional abuse: threats of physical or sexual violence, intimidation, humiliation, forced isolation, stalking, harassment, unwanted attention, remarks, gestures or written words of a sexual and/or menacing nature, destruction of cherished things, etc.

What to do if someone asks for your help?

• Remember your role. Introduce yourself, say calming words. Listen but never judge, practice respect. Do not try to solve their problem yourself.

• Provide reliable and comprehensive information on the available services and support. Let the survivor make their own choices. Know what you can and cannot manage. Even without a GBV actor in your area, there may be other partners, such as a child protection or mental health specialist, who can support survivors that require additional attention and support. Ask the survivor for permission before connecting them to anyone else. Do not force the survivor if s/he says no.

• Do not proactively identify or seek out GBV survivors but be available in case someone asks for support. Maintain confidentiality and respect their wishes. Do not record their personal data.

• Remember your mandate. All humanitarian actors are mandated to provide non-judgmental and nondiscriminatory support to people in need regardless of: gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, disability status, age, ethnicity/tribe/race, who perpetrated/committed violence, and the situation in which violence was committed.

Why it is important to refer to Health Services?

If someone has experienced physical or sexual violence, encourage them to access health services as soon as possible. To prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) it is important to access health services within 72 hours and within 120 hours to prevent unwanted pregnancy.

Always provide information on what is available. Share what you know and let the survivor decide if s/he wants to access them.