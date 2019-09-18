Food Assistance Fact Sheet - The Bahamas (Updated September 18, 2019)

SITUATION

• Hurricane Dorian made landfall over The Bahamas’ Abaco and Grand Bahama islands in early September 2019, causing at least 50 deaths as of September 9 and destroying livelihoods, homes, and other key infrastructure like bridges, factories, roads, shops, and communication networks. The destruction has prompted significant population displacement in Abaco, Grand Bahama, and smaller neighboring islands.

• Vulnerable Bahamians who lost their livelihoods in the storm are illequipped to cope with rising food prices, according to the UN, and are likely to face severe difficulty accessing the food to meet their basic needs.

RESPONSE

• In response to rapidly escalating needs resulting from Hurricane Dorian, USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) contributed $1 million to the UN World Food Program’s (WFP) emergency food assistance operation, which aims to support approximately 39,000 storm-affected people in The Bahamas for three months. This funding marks FFP’s first contribution in many years to support food security efforts in the Bahamas.

• Due to the rapid-onset nature of the storm, FFP is partnering with WFP to respond swiftly and flexibly to emerging needs in the most affected areas. The initial phase of the UN agency’s relief efforts focuses on the distribution of nearly 14,000 ready-to-eat meals (MREs).

Following the distribution of MREs, WFP will distribute cash transfers and/or in-kind food assistance—dependent on the evolving food security needs—to affected populations. The UN agency plans to address the food security needs of the affected population beyond the immediate stage of the Hurricane Dorian to ensure consistent access to food.