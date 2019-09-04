FH Responds to Hurricane Dorian with Clean Water, Emergency Supplies for 680,000 Affected in the Bahamas

PHOENIX, Ariz. (September 4, 2019) – In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the strongest hurricane on record to hit the Bahamas, Christian humanitarian organization Food for the Hungry (FH) is responding by providing the population of more than 68,000 affected with clean water, hygiene items, food, and emergency supplies.

The slow-moving Category 5 hurricane first hit the Bahamas this past weekend, from September 1 to 2, before shifting paths towards the U.S. eastern coastline. Due to the slowmoving nature of the storm, damages are estimated to be severe. So far, in the two islands affected in the Bahamas, seven are reported dead and it’s estimated that approximately 45 percent of all houses on both islands have been destroyed. Over 220,000 liters of clean drinking water are needed per day.

“We are deeply concerned for the well-being of families impacted by the catastrophic Hurricane Dorian,” said Matt Ellingson, FH’s Director of Relief and Humanitarian Affairs. “Thousands of homes have been damaged, water contaminated, and it’s estimated 22 percent of the population affected are children under age 15. As an organization with a heart for the most vulnerable, we are dedicated to working hard through our network of church partners to mobilize efforts and respond to human suffering. An extensive amount of humanitarian assistance will be needed to help those recover and rebuild after this storm.”

FH is an active responder in humanitarian disaster relief contexts, including with ongoing relief operations in the aftermaths of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, which hit earlier this year. FH has ongoing, long-term poverty alleviation efforts nearby in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

To give to relief efforts and for more information, visit fh.org/emergency/hurricane-dorian/.

