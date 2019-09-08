Emergency Assistance in response to Hurricane “Dorian” disaster in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas

Today, September 5, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, blankets, etc.) to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in response to the request from the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas following serious damage from Hurricane “Dorian” in the country. The Government of Japan decided to provide emergency assistance to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to respond to the humanitarian needs of the people affected by the disaster as well as in light of the friendly relationship between Japan and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Disaster caused by Hurricane in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas

The Commonwealth of The Bahamas is suffering from disaster caused by the passage of Hurricane “Dorian” from September 1 to 3. According to the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, as of September 4, 20 people have been confirmed dead and many people are taking refuge from the hurricane disaster.