08 Sep 2019

Emergency Assistance in response to Hurricane “Dorian” disaster in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas

Report
from Government of Japan
Published on 05 Sep 2019 View Original

  1. Today, September 5, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, blankets, etc.) to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in response to the request from the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas following serious damage from Hurricane “Dorian” in the country.

  2. The Government of Japan decided to provide emergency assistance to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to respond to the humanitarian needs of the people affected by the disaster as well as in light of the friendly relationship between Japan and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Disaster caused by Hurricane in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas

The Commonwealth of The Bahamas is suffering from disaster caused by the passage of Hurricane “Dorian” from September 1 to 3. According to the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, as of September 4, 20 people have been confirmed dead and many people are taking refuge from the hurricane disaster.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.