Draft Terms of Reference – Emergency Shelters Sub-Working Group (as of 10th October 2019)

Background

Between 1-2 September 2019, Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm, devastated The Bahamas. The hardest hit islands were Abaco and Grand Bahama in the North-Western section of the country. One month since Dorian made landfall, the overall situation continues to evolve rapidly. The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) estimates that at least 15,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance. The official death toll as of 7th October stands at 68, with over 1,300 missing persons still unaccounted for. It has been estimated that over 14,000 people have been displaced due to the disaster, among them are over 1,000 who remain in 6 official collective centres (known in the Bahamas as Emergency Shelters) in New Providence – as a result of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) led evacuations from Abaco, as well as further movement from Grand Bahama.

The Government response is being led by the NEMA through the Emergency Operations Center. At a national level the response is being organized across 14 Emergency Support Functions (ESF) in New Providence, with similar arrangements being set up in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

ESF 6 covers Mass care and Shelter, which has been matched with the humanitarian cluster system to match Emergency Shelter and Camp Coordination Camp Management (CCCM). The former is led by the Department of Social Services and IFRC, with the latter forming the ESF – 6 “Emergency Shelters Sub-Working Group” led by the Department of Social Services and IOM.