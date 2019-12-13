13 Dec 2019

Draft Terms of Reference – Emergency Shelters Sub-Working Group (as of 10th October 2019)

Report
from CCCM Cluster
Published on 13 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (142.62 KB)

Background

Between 1-2 September 2019, Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm, devastated The Bahamas. The hardest hit islands were Abaco and Grand Bahama in the North-Western section of the country. One month since Dorian made landfall, the overall situation continues to evolve rapidly. The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) estimates that at least 15,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance. The official death toll as of 7th October stands at 68, with over 1,300 missing persons still unaccounted for. It has been estimated that over 14,000 people have been displaced due to the disaster, among them are over 1,000 who remain in 6 official collective centres (known in the Bahamas as Emergency Shelters) in New Providence – as a result of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) led evacuations from Abaco, as well as further movement from Grand Bahama.

The Government response is being led by the NEMA through the Emergency Operations Center. At a national level the response is being organized across 14 Emergency Support Functions (ESF) in New Providence, with similar arrangements being set up in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

ESF 6 covers Mass care and Shelter, which has been matched with the humanitarian cluster system to match Emergency Shelter and Camp Coordination Camp Management (CCCM). The former is led by the Department of Social Services and IFRC, with the latter forming the ESF – 6 “Emergency Shelters Sub-Working Group” led by the Department of Social Services and IOM.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.