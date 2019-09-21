DPM Says Government Will Assist with Rebuilding

Authored by: Robyn Adderley

Source: Bahamas Information Services

Date: September 19, 2019

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – The government will create packages to assist those who have been affected by the devastation brought on by Hurricane Dorian so as to help people rebuild their lives and communities, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest during the National Prayer Service on Wednesday, September 18, at St. John’s Jubilee Cathedral.

Assistance and incentives will be offered, he said, as he pledged that the government will do their part.

Stating the residents are blessed, the Deputy Prime Minister said that he is grateful to be here. Even though there are those who have been confirmed to have lost their lives and many others listed as missing, it is important to remember those who are grieving as well as those who are awaiting closure.

He said, “Though we as a people, though we as an island may be down on one knee, we’re not out, we’re not finished. We will bounce back, we will re-build and we will make Grand Bahama, Abaco and The Bahamas great again.”

The Deputy Prime Minister continued, “Though we lost much on those fateful days, we’ve lost property, incomes, businesses and most sadly, loved ones. But I’m here to say that despite all our losses and what it may look like and what it may feel like, God is still in control.”

Residents may be angry and frustrated questioning why Grand Bahamians must experience the devastation of hurricanes again: he reminded those in attendance that God does not put more on you than you can bear.

It is time to rely on that faith in Jesus Christ that he has a plan for our lives that he is working out, no matter how separated by loss and sorrow, He is working it out in our favour.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we must stand. We must stand for those who are missing. We must stand for those who are confirmed dead. We must stand for those who lost shelter and basic needs. We must stand for those who feel like giving in and throwing in the towel, given up on Grand Bahama and Abaco. We must stand for our island, neighbors, friends and family in Abaco.

“In all that we’ve lost, we’ve also had some great discoveries. We found new heroes, new heroines, new friends, new partners. Acts of kindness and unselfishness, compassion and love from both near and from far.”

The nation is grateful to all those who have come to give aid and assistance during this time of difficulty. Non-governmental organizations, volunteers and especially those who left their homes and families during the storm to man the command center or go out on daring rescue missions, while risking their lives.

“Those are the heroes of these last few weeks. And though it is unlikely that you will never see their names on any monument or plaque they are thanked and celebrated. And so today, I take the opportunity on behalf of the government and the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to say thank you for all that you have given and continue to give.”

Also in attendance were: Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator the Hon. Kwasi Thompson; Minister of Agriculture, and MP for Marco City the Hon. Michael Pintard; President of the Senate and Coordinator for NEMA Grand Bahama, the Hon. Katherine Forbes-Smith; President of the Grand Bahama Christian Council, Rev. Dr. Robert Lockhart; representing the Leader of the Opposition, Senator the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Samuel Butler along with other senior police officers; Supplies Manager of NEMA, Tammi Mitchell; clergymen from all religious denominations; volunteers both international and local; and members of the public.