Disaster relief operation in Bahamas

The Federal Republic of Germany takes part with 50 male and female soldiers together with 50 French female and male soldiers in a multinational humanitarian disaster relief operation under the leadership of the Netherlands. The German navy contingent is on board the Netherlands Navy Vessel “M/V Johan De Witt” which is in the Caribbean as part of the so-called “Amphibious Task Group 2020” Humanitarian disaster relief operations form part of these amphibious operations.

The German Red Cross has sent a very experienced Emergency Response Officer to the Bahamas, who will be on duty as part of the IFRC Field Assessment and Coordination Team for the next four weeks.

The German Red Cross participates in the relief distribution of IFRC worth around € 100,000 as an initial help program. The supplies include jerrycans, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, blankets, kitchen sets and water filters. The relief supplies will be brought to the Bahamas via IFRC logistics center from Panama.