15 Sep 2019

Disaster relief operation in Bahamas

Report
from Government of Germany
Published on 15 Sep 2019 View Original

The Federal Republic of Germany takes part with 50 male and female soldiers together with 50 French female and male soldiers in a multinational humanitarian disaster relief operation under the leadership of the Netherlands...

The Federal Republic of Germany takes part with 50 male and female soldiers together with 50 French female and male soldiers in a multinational humanitarian disaster relief operation under the leadership of the Netherlands. The German navy contingent is on board the Netherlands Navy Vessel “M/V Johan De Witt” which is in the Caribbean as part of the so-called “Amphibious Task Group 2020” Humanitarian disaster relief operations form part of these amphibious operations.

The German Red Cross has sent a very experienced Emergency Response Officer to the Bahamas, who will be on duty as part of the IFRC Field Assessment and Coordination Team for the next four weeks.

The German Red Cross participates in the relief distribution of IFRC worth around € 100,000 as an initial help program. The supplies include jerrycans, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, blankets, kitchen sets and water filters. The relief supplies will be brought to the Bahamas via IFRC logistics center from Panama.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.