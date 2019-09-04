04 Sep 2019

Deeply Concerned for Thousands in Bahamas Affected by Hurricane Dorian, Secretary-General Urges Funding of Humanitarian Response, Recovery

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 04 Sep 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19722

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Following the terrible devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in the northern Bahamas, the Secretary-General remains deeply concerned for the tens of thousands of people affected in Grand Bahamas and Abaco. He offers his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, will be in the Bahamas today. In the capital, Nassau, he will meet with Prime Minister Hubert Minnis to discuss United Nations support and to express United Nations solidarity with the people and Government of the Bahamas.

The United Nations is supporting the ongoing Government-led rescue and relief efforts and is part of the assessment teams that are planned to deploy today to the affected areas. People who have lost everything urgently need shelter, safe drinking water, food and medicine.

The Secretary-General calls on donors to provide funding for the humanitarian response and recovery efforts as soon as the requirements are known.

