11 Sep 2019

Cyclone DORIAN – The Bahamas Situation Report #1, 11th September 2019

from Télécoms Sans Frontières
Published on 11 Sep 2019
Mission objectives

  • Support The Bahamas’ government’s response under the leadership of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

  • Provide means of communication for the affected populations to help them to connect to their families, and also on their way to recovery from this situation.

TSF’s deployment overview

TSF teams arrived in Nassau on 4th September, and in collaboration with NEMA and Pacific Disaster Centre (PDC), reached Abaco on 5th of September, where communications were a critical need for relief coordination.

TSF installed a broadband emergency satellite connection at NEMA’s Coordination Centre on the Ground, managed by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, cut out from the capital since the beginning of the emergency.

Context

Between Sunday 1st and Monday 2nd September, Hurricane Dorian, category 5 with winds of up to 296 km/h and a 7 m storm surge made landfall on the Abaco Islands, in the Bahamas. Dorian is not only the strongest hurricane ever hitting the country, but it has also been second strongest in the whole Atlantic since 1950.
After ravaging the Abaco Island, Dorian moved west and caused severe damages to the Great Bahama island.

