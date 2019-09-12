CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 12 August 2019

Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian has displaced thousands of people in North-Western Bahamas since 1 September. Exact numbers are yet to be confirmed.

As of 11 September, over 5,500 people have been evacuated, and evacuations are still ongoing. Over 2,000 people remain in shelters and there are reports that on 10 September they were at full capacity. The number of confirmed fatalities remains at 45, although this figure is expected to rise.

Response efforts may be complicated by damage to essential infrastructure. Lack of power supply is ongoing, particularly on the Abaco islands.

Main relief activities are the provision of safe drinking water, sanitation, shelter, health care, and food security to those affected.

CAR

On 1 September, fighting broke out between two rival militia groups, the FPRC (who mostly belong to the Rounga ethnic group) and the MLCJ (who mostly belong to the Kara ethnic group), near Birao, Vakaga prefecture.

At least 20 fatalities, including one civilian, have been reported. Approximately 13,000 people are thought to be displaced from the fighting, most of whom have sought shelter at the MINUSCA compound in the area.

Very little precise information is available regarding the conditions of the displaced population, though severe shelter, food, protection, and health needs can be anticipated.

Laos

Tropical Cyclone Podul and Tropical Depression Kajiki hit Laos on 29 August and 2 September causing flooding across six out of 18 provinces.

As of 11 September, floods have affected between 572,000 and 1 million people and displaced between 63,000 and 102,000 people. At least 18 people have been killed.

Roads and bridges are heavily damaged resulting in restricted humanitarian access in some of the affected areas.

Additionally, floodwaters affected over 600 schools and 46 health centres. With over 274,700 hectares of farmland lost and nearly 575,000 livestock affected, people are likely to be in need of food security and livelihood assistance.

