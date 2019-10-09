09 Oct 2019

Chinese Government donates $500,000 towards Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

Report
from Government of the Bahamas
Published on 09 Oct 2019

NASSAU, The Bahamas - The Government of the People’s Republic of China presented a cheque for $500,000 to the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, towards the Hurricane Dorian recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Towards this end, a Handover Certificate on Provision of Emergency Humanitarian Assistance between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and of the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas was signed during a press conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at NEMA on Gladstone Road.

Signatories were Captain Stephen Russell, Director of NEMA, and His Excellency Huang Qinguo, Ambassador, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Also present were Sharon Brennen-Haylock, Director-General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tiffany Knowles, accountant, Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund.

The latest donation came on the heels of $20,000 for immediate supplies, and a $100,000 cheque from Red Cross of China to the Government of The Bahamas.

The Chinese Ambassador says that its government cares about those impacted by Hurricane Dorian and is in support of the recovery and rebuilding phases. “We believe The Bahamas Government will overcome the difficult times.”

Captain Russell thanked the Chinese Government for its timely gesture as NEMA progresses through recovery into rebuilding. The aim, he noted is to return residents to their communities and get government services up and running.

For more information contact: Lindsay Thompson, Public Information Officer
Email: lindsaythompson@bahamas.gov.bs or NEMA@bahamas.gov.bs or nemabahamas242@gmail.com
Website: www.bahamas.gov.bs/nema/dailyupdates
Contacts: 242-322-6081/5 or 242-361-5569 or 242-376-2042

