China’s Ambassador Presents $20,000 in Goods for the Victims of Hurricane Dorian

NASSAU, The Bahamas -- The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, His Excellency Huang Qinguo on behalf of his country, presented Captain Stephen Russell, Director of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with $20,000 in goods for the victims of Hurricane Dorian at NEMA’s Headquarters, Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Captain Russell expressed thanks for the “timely contribution” and said that the goods will be taken by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to Grand Bahama and Abaco. The Ambassador also pledged that the Republic will be donating more goods in the future. The goods include food supplies as well as baby and hygiene products. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)