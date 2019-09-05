05 Sep 2019

China’s Ambassador Presents $20,000 in Goods for the Victims of Hurricane Dorian

Report
from Government of the Bahamas
Published on 04 Sep 2019 View Original

NASSAU, The Bahamas -- The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, His Excellency Huang Qinguo on behalf of his country, presented Captain Stephen Russell, Director of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with $20,000 in goods for the victims of Hurricane Dorian at NEMA’s Headquarters, Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Captain Russell expressed thanks for the “timely contribution” and said that the goods will be taken by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to Grand Bahama and Abaco. The Ambassador also pledged that the Republic will be donating more goods in the future. The goods include food supplies as well as baby and hygiene products. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.