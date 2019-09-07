07 Sep 2019

CDEMA Situation Report #7 - Hurricane Dorian as of 6:00PM (AST) on September 6th, 2019

Report
from Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency
Published on 06 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.43 MB)

Hurricane Dorian, the 1st named hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season, formed on Saturday August 24, 2019. At the peak of strength, Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane had sustained winds of 185 mph with gusts of up to 220 mph. Estimated rainfall was 12-15 inches, and storm surge 18-23 feet above sea level.

As a Tropical Storm, Dorian placed four (4) CDEMA Participating States - Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia and Dominica - under Tropical Storm Warning and one (1) CDEMA Participating State - British Virgin Islands under Hurricane Warning. The impacts on these five (5) states were negligible to minimal.

Hurricane Dorian significantly impacted the north-western Bahamas islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama and the surrounding Cayes. Hurricane Dorian made several records and is historic in many ways. It is the strongest Atlantic hurricane documented to directly impact a land mass since records began, tying it with the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935. Hurricane Dorian affected the north-western Bahamas islands for an approximate total of 68 hours, with the southern eye-wall planted over Grand Bahama for about 30 hours. The unpredictability and unprecedented nature of this hurricane is also record-making.

