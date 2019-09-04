CDEMA Situation Report #5 - Hurricane Dorian as of 8:00PM (AST) on September 3rd, 2019

SUMMARY OF UPDATES

THE BAHAMAS: NATIONAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY (NEMA)

Seven (7) confirmed fatalities

Twenty five (25) persons evacuated from Great Abaco to New Providence

50 children have been evacuated from a children’s home in impacted areas in Grand Bahama

449 persons recorded in 9 shelters in Great Abaco; 346 persons in 17 shelters in Grand Bahama

Parts of Abaco have been decimated; severe flooding, damages to infrastructure and buildings; southern Abaco suffered less devastation than the north

The Mudd in Abaco is completely destroyed.

The national airport in Abaco is completely flooded

Treasure Key airport runway is still functional, however access via road is limited due to flooding

Approximately 60% of homes are damaged in Marsh Harbour

Priority is for search and rescue and recovery efforts

Bahamas marine is transporting food and medical supplies to Great Abaco

RNAT is scheduled to deploy to Grand Bahama and Great Abaco on Wednesday September 4, 2019 after the “All Clear”

The U.S. Coastal Service continues to assist in search and rescue efforts

Additional members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force will be sent to Great Abaco to facilitate safety

Four (4) U.S. helicopters are performing search and rescue operations

The UK Royal Navy vessel is expected to deliver food in Abaco to residents tonight Tuesday 3, 2019

An “All Clear” is expected to be issued at 04:00 hrs for Great Abaco on Wednesday September 4, 2019