04 Sep 2019

CDEMA Situation Report #5 - Hurricane Dorian as of 8:00PM (AST) on September 3rd, 2019

from Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency
Published on 03 Sep 2019 View Original
SUMMARY OF UPDATES

THE BAHAMAS: NATIONAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY (NEMA)

  • Seven (7) confirmed fatalities

  • Twenty five (25) persons evacuated from Great Abaco to New Providence

  • 50 children have been evacuated from a children’s home in impacted areas in Grand Bahama

  • 449 persons recorded in 9 shelters in Great Abaco; 346 persons in 17 shelters in Grand Bahama

  • Parts of Abaco have been decimated; severe flooding, damages to infrastructure and buildings; southern Abaco suffered less devastation than the north

  • The Mudd in Abaco is completely destroyed.

  • The national airport in Abaco is completely flooded

  • Treasure Key airport runway is still functional, however access via road is limited due to flooding

  • Approximately 60% of homes are damaged in Marsh Harbour

  • Priority is for search and rescue and recovery efforts

  • Bahamas marine is transporting food and medical supplies to Great Abaco

  • RNAT is scheduled to deploy to Grand Bahama and Great Abaco on Wednesday September 4, 2019 after the “All Clear”

  • The U.S. Coastal Service continues to assist in search and rescue efforts

  • Additional members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force will be sent to Great Abaco to facilitate safety

  • Four (4) U.S. helicopters are performing search and rescue operations

  • The UK Royal Navy vessel is expected to deliver food in Abaco to residents tonight Tuesday 3, 2019

  • An “All Clear” is expected to be issued at 04:00 hrs for Great Abaco on Wednesday September 4, 2019

  • The Government of Bahamas has provided means of receiving monetary donations via wire transfers from the public.

