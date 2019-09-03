CDEMA Situation Report #4 - Hurricane Dorian as of 8:00PM (AST) on September 2nd, 2019

Life-threatening Storm Surge And Catastrophic Winds Continue Over Grand Bahama Island

SITUATION

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida, at 8:00 PM AST, the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.8 North, longitude 78.4 West. Dorian remains nearly stationary just north of Grand Bahama Island. A slow west-northwestward motion is expected to resume overnight and continue into early Tuesday. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by late Tuesday, with a north-eastward motion forecast to begin by Wednesday night. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island into Tuesday morning.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft has found that maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km).

Updates from Impacted CDEMA Participating State

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) made contact with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) The Commonwealth of Bahamas in and the following was reported:

THE BAHAMAS

Updates/actions undertaken by NEMA, The Bahamas

• The NEOC has reported five (5) confirmed deaths as a result of the impact on Abaco

• Reported damage to infrastructure in Abaco; hotels and houses were among those destroyed

• Marsh Harbor the main port is reported to be under water

• Total population exposure on Grand Bahama and Abaco is estimated at 76,278

• Parts of New Providence have been impacted; five (5) shelters were activated on Sunday September 1, 2019 and one was opened

• The Government has the capacity to supply food and water for both islands for 2 weeks. Supplies will be sent once the all clear has been given