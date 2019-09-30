CDEMA Situation Report #18 - Major Hurricane Dorian as of 5:00PM (AST) on September 27th, 2019

CARIBBEAN DISASTER EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY (CDEMA) ACTIONS (as at September 27, 2019)

The CDEMA Team Lead continues to provide coordination support to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) in Nassau. The Team Lead is providing advice to the various Emergency Support Functions (ESF) and to the NEOC Directors and will re-deployed (returned to home base) on October 5, 2019.

CDEMA has partnered with the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide logistical support with the ongoing relief management operations in The Bahamas. CDEMA's two (2) Logisticians are currently working with the WFP to manage incoming relief, temporary warehouse storage and distribution of items to the impacted population. They will be joined next week (September 30 to October 5, 2019) by an additional four (4) Logisticians from the CDEMA Sub-regional Focal Points (SRFPs) of Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago as part of a training programme aimed at building the capacity and experience of regional logisticians in relief management.

The Detailed Damage Sector Assessment (DDSA) Team concluded its field assessments and was re- deployed on September 22, 2019. The Team was comprised of specialists from the following sectors: agriculture (CARDI), health (CARPHA, PAHO), education (UNICEF), tourism (CTO), housing (UNDP), debris and waste management (UNDP), disaster risk management (World Bank) and team lead (CDEMA). The sector leads have submitted their individual reports to CDEMA. The consolidated DDSA report will be shared with the Government of The Bahamas today, September 27, 2019.

CARICOM Operational Support Team (COST) personnel are providing assistance to the EOCs on Abaco and Grand Bahama. The COST operations will continue until Friday October 4, 2019. The personnel will travel to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) in Nassau where they will be debriefed and re-deployed on Saturday October 5, 2019.