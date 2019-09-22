CDEMA Situation Report #16 - Major Hurricane Dorian as of 5:00PM on September 21, 2019

SITUATION

Major Hurricane Dorian, the fourth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season, impacted the Northern islands ofC f fS S f the Commonwealth of The Bahamas from Sunday September 1 to Tuesday September 3, 2019 for approximately 68 hours. Hurricane Dorian devastated Abaco, Grand Bahama and the surrounding Cays, with the southern eye-wall remaining “stationary” for approximately 36 hours over Grand Bahama. At the peak of strength, sustained winds increased to 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph. The estimated rainfall was 12-15 inches and storm surge, 18-23 feet above sea level