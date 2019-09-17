17 Sep 2019

CDEMA Situation Report #14 - Major Hurricane Dorian as of 10:00PM (AST) on September 16th, 2019

Report
from Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency
Published on 16 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.36 MB)

SITUATION

Major Hurricane Dorian, the fourth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season, impacted the Northern islands of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas from Sunday September 1 to Tuesday September 3, 2019. Hurricane Dorian devastated Abaco, Grand Bahama and the surrounding Cayes for approximately 68 hours, with the southern eye-wall remaining “stationary” for approximately 36 hours over Grand Bahama. At the peak of strength, sustained winds increased to 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph. The estimated rainfall was 12-15 inches and storm surge, 18-23 feet above sea level.

In addition, on September 14, 2019, the center of Tropical Storm Humberto was located east northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama. After several hours meandering, Humberto travelled northwestward at 7 mph (11 km/h), then made a gradual turn to the northwest away from The Bahamas the following day. Maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph (85 km/h). The estimated rainfall was 2-4 inches.

