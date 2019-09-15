15 Sep 2019

CDEMA Situation Report #13 - Hurricane Dorian as of 4:00PM (AST) on September 14th, 2019

Report
from Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency
Published on 14 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.84 MB)

SITUATION

Major Hurricane Dorian, the fourth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season, impacted the Northern islands of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas from Sunday September 1 to Tuesday September 3, 2019. At the peak of strength, Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane had sustained winds of 185 mph with gusts of up to 220 mph and a minimum central pressure of 910 millibars while making landfall in Elbow Cay, Abacos Islands Bahamas, at 16:40 UTC. Thereafter, Dorian slowed its forward motion considerably, remaining essentially stationary over Grand Bahama from September 2 to September 3. Due to the prolonged and intense storm conditions, including heavy rainfall, high winds, and storm surge, damage in the aforementioned islands was catastrophic, specifically in North and Central Abaco and Eastern Grand Bahama.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida, at 2:00 PM AST, September 14, 2019, the center of Tropical Storm Humberto was located by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter plane near latitude 27.1 North, longitude 77.1 West. After several hours meandering, Humberto has begun to move toward the northwest at 7 mph (11 km/h), and this general motion with gradual turn to the north is expected during the next day or so. A sharp turn to the northeast is expected on Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Humberto should gradually move away from the northwestern Bahamas today or tonight, and then move well offshore of the east coast of Florida this weekend and early next week. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Humberto is forecast to become a hurricane by Sunday night well east of the east coast of Florida. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) to the north and east of the center. The latest minimum central pressure just reported by a reconnaissance aircraft was 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

