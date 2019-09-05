The Caribbean Development Bank is moving closer to finalising its first Youth Policy and Operational Strategy (YPOS), which will guide its youth-related investments in the Region.

"We are devastated by the loss of life and infrastructure in Bahamas, hit by the strongest storm ever recorded in the archipelago. The Caribbean Development Bank stands ready to support the people of the Bahamas to make quick recovery," said Dr. Wm Warren Smith, CDB President.

CARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT BANK

NEWS RELEASE

SEPTEMBER 5, 2019

CDB allocates almost USD 1 million for immediate Bahamas relief

As immediate response to the devastations caused by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has allocated almost USD 1 million for the Government of the Bahamas.

CDB has today disbursed USD 200,000 as an Emergency Relief Grant to the Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency for humanitarian assistance and has allocated a USD 750,000 Immediate Response loan to assist with the clean-up and short-term recovery.

CDB President Smith went today to the Bahamian capital Nassau for consultations with the Bahamian Prime Minister Hon. Hubert Minnis and to tour the affected areas. The President was part of a high-level delegation, headed by Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chair and Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Allan Chastanet, and included Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Mottley, CARICOM Secretary-General, H.E. Irwin Larocque, and Executive Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, Ronald Jackson.

"Countless houses, medical facilities and roads were destroyed or are under water, and the number of lives lost is still rising. The devastation is a stark reminder that climate change is real and a major threat to our Region. Our Region needs to build better and stronger in order to minimise damage and mitigate future losses," said Smith. Among the support offered, the CDB President pledged the Bank's assistance with the restoration of essential services on the affected islands, including water and sanitation, and through the re-purposing of available balances from other loans for priority recovery projects in the power and education sectors.

The Bank is also ready to scale up assistance to provide mental health and psychosocial support in the aftermath of disasters, which is a project that CDB started jointly with the Pan American Health Organisation prior to the hurricane season.

"The Caribbean Development Bank is prepared to fully support a clearly-defined national recovery plan prepared by the Government of The Bahamas with financial means and technical expertise," noted Smith.

Lothar Mikulla, CDB, +1 246 826-3412, mikullal@caribank.org

The Caribbean Development Bank is a regional financial institution established in 1970 for the purpose of contributing to the harmonious economic growth and development of its Borrowing Member Countries (BMCs). In addition to the 19 BMCs, CDB's membership includes four regional non-borrowing members – Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela and five non-regional, non-borrowing members; i.e., Canada, China, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. CDB's total assets as at December 31, 2018 stood at USD3.24 billion (bn). These include USD1.75 bn of Ordinary Capital Resources and USD1.49 bn of Special Funds Resources. The Bank is rated Aa1 Stable with Moody's, AA+ Stable with Standard & Poor's and AA+ Stable with FitchRatings.

caribank.org

