19 Sep 2019

Cayman Islands donates medical supplies for Hurricane Dorian relief effort

Report
from Caribbean Community Secretariat
Published on 19 Sep 2019 View Original

Prime Minister of The Bahamas, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis has accepted a donation of medical supplies from the Premier of the Cayman Islands, the Hon. Alden McLaughlin.

The Bahamas Information Service (BIS) said that the presentation took place at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis (l) and Premier of the Cayman Islands, the Hon. Alden McLaughlin. (Photo via Bahamas Information Service

Premier McLaughlin, on behalf of his country, offered his sympathy and goodwill to the people of The Bahamas, the BIS said.

“We have had this experience with Hurricane Ivan – not as bad as Hurricane Dorian – and if there is any way that we can continue to help, please let us know,” the Premier told Prime Minister Minnis.

The Prime Minister thanked Premier McLaughlin for the medical supplies, which were provided by public and private health facilities in the Cayman Islands.

“On your return, please express our thanks to the people of the Cayman Islands,” said Prime Minister Minnis. “We appreciate it.”

