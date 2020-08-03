Bahamas + 3 more
The Caribbean, USA - Tropical Cyclone ISAIAS update (GDACS, JRC, NOAA, UN OCHA, IFRC, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 August 2020)
- Tropical Cyclone ISAIAS passed over the Bahamas on 31 July - 2 August as a Category 1 Hurricane. On 3 August at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located just off the coast of Florida, approximately 230 km south-east of Jacksonville, with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h (tropical storm).
- 27 people were evacuated in the Bahamas, more than 5,500 people in the Dominican Republic, with 1,300 houses damaged there, and 100 houses damaged in eastern Cuba.
- ISAIAS will continue north-east along the Georgia and South Carolina coast with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h, before making landfall over southern North Carolina, on 4 August, as a tropical storm.
- Heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge are forecast over Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas on 3-4 August.
- A storm surge warning is in effect for coastal areas of South Carolina and southern North Carolina, and a tropical storm warning over coastal Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.