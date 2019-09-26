CARE Rapid Gender Analysis, Latin America and the Caribbean – The Bahamas / Hurricane Dorian, September 2019

CARE is not operational in The Bahamas so is contributing this remotely conducted Rapid Gender Analysis (RGA) based on secondary data relevant to the crisis and its experience in gender analysis and gender in emergencies globally.

The objectives of this initial RGA are to present some early findings and recommendations related to the impact of the crisis on women, men, boys and girls. The intention is to not only inform CARE’s own understanding, but also to provide useful information and recommendations to actors responding to the current crisis to support them deliver gender-appropriate interventions, including UN agencies, Bahamian disaster response authorities, local and international NGOs, and other service providers such as churches and volunteer groups. The aim is to help responders better understand: