26 Sep 2019

CARE Rapid Gender Analysis, Latin America and the Caribbean – The Bahamas / Hurricane Dorian, September 2019

Report
from CARE
Published on 26 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (547.33 KB)

CARE is not operational in The Bahamas so is contributing this remotely conducted Rapid Gender Analysis (RGA) based on secondary data relevant to the crisis and its experience in gender analysis and gender in emergencies globally.

The objectives of this initial RGA are to present some early findings and recommendations related to the impact of the crisis on women, men, boys and girls. The intention is to not only inform CARE’s own understanding, but also to provide useful information and recommendations to actors responding to the current crisis to support them deliver gender-appropriate interventions, including UN agencies, Bahamian disaster response authorities, local and international NGOs, and other service providers such as churches and volunteer groups. The aim is to help responders better understand:

  • How women, girls, boys and men of all ages and abilities are affected by the crisis.
  • How to design sectoral and multi-sectoral programming that addresses the distinct assistance and protection needs of women, girls, boys and men of all ages and abilities without doing harm.
  • How to identify and realise emerging opportunities to facilitate and promote the participation and leadership of all segments of affected communities with a particular focus on women and adolescent girls, as well as people from marginalised groups, such as the elderly and people with disabilities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.