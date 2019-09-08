Canada provides additional emergency support to The Bahamas

News release

September 7, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced today that Canada is providing additional emergency assistance to the communities in The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Following the initial deployment of Canadian officials to the affected areas earlier this week, yesterday Canada deployed a Canadian Armed Forces’ CC-130J Hercules aircraft to provide initial airlift support to the Jamaican Defence Force’s Disaster Assistance Response Team.

A Canadian Disaster Assistance Team (CDAT), including experts from Global Affairs Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces, has also deployed to Nassau, The Bahamas, to determine how Canada can best help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The CDAT will assess the needs on the ground and establish what additional support may be required.

The Hercules aircraft, which departed from Trenton, Ontario, arrived in Nassau yesterday evening and then continued to Kingston, Jamaica, to facilitate the deployment of the Jamaican Defence Force into The Bahamas.

The five Canadian officials already in Nassau are providing critical services and support to Canadians in distress.

This assistance is in addition to the $500,000 commitment that Canada made on September 4, 2019 to support experienced humanitarian organizations in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas. These funds are being channelled to the Canadian Red Cross for emergency shelter and relief items.

Canadian citizens requiring emergency consular assistance can contact Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa at 1-800-387-3124 (toll-free from the United States and Canada), +1-613-996-8885 or sos@international.gc.ca.

Quotes

“Canada has been deeply distressed by the devastation wrought by Hurricane Dorian. In particular, we would like to express our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who died. We stand ready to provide assistance to the people of the Bahamas as they begin their recovery efforts and to Canadian citizens who require consular services.”

Hon. Chrystia Freeland, P.C., M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian. The women and men in the Canadian Armed Forces are highly trained, equipped and they are ready to assist relief efforts in The Bahamas.”

Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

“Hurricane Dorian has caused significant devastation in The Bahamas and Canada is responding quickly to ensure that people in affected communities receive immediate assistance.”

Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

Quick facts

On September 5, 2019, the Government of Canada received a request from the Government of Jamaica to provide assistance with the deployment of the Jamaica Defence Force’s Disaster Assistance Response Team from Jamaica to The Bahamas.

Canadians in the affected areas should follow the instructions of local authorities and emergency workers and should contact their loved ones, even if they have not been affected by the hurricane.

