BVIEC team assist with restoring power on Abaco in The Bahamas

Electricity was restored to residents in the north of Abaco in the area of Coopers Town for the first time since Category 5 Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas in early September.

General Manager of the BVI Electricity Corporation (BVIEC), Mr. Leroy A.E. Abraham said the restoration of electricity is being done on the island of Abaco and the surrounding cays where the BVI Electricity Corporation’s team has been working along with electric utility teams from Antigua, Belize and Cayman to rebuild the electricity network in the northern part of Abaco from Coopers Town to Crown Haven which is the most northern end of the island.

Mr. Abraham reported that on the evening of November 3, the electricity was partially restored to those communities due to a temporary generator installed in the north of Abaco and the work performed by the disaster assistance linesmen in re-erecting poles and lines.

Mr. Abraham said, “Based on reports from Bahamas Power and Light, the central part of Abaco was the area most devastated by hurricane Dorian and it may take an additional eight to ten months from now to rebuild the electricity grid from the south of the island where the power station is located to supply those communities in the north.”

“Over the next few days the teams’ focus will be continuing restoring power to those residents in northern Abaco which will provide much needed relief and return their lives to some semblance of normalcy,” the General Manager said.

He added that the BVIEC is happy that it was able to assist some of the residents of Abaco in a very tangible way in restoring the quality of their lives.

Meanwhile, Premier and Minister of Finance Honourable Andrew A. Fahie said he continues to be pleased that the Territory was able to provide support to the Bahamas.

Premier Fahie said, “I thank Mr. Leroy Abraham, the General Manager of the BVIEC for his strong leadership and the Corporation; and I also thank the families of the men for their support as well. We continue to keep the Government and people of The Bahamas in our prayers."

The Premier added, "The hurricane season is not yet behind us and I am asking all of us, not just in the BVI but throughout the Caribbean region and the American mainland, to remain in a state of preparedness, because year after year we are learning that we have to expect the unexpected. Let us all remain and stay ready.”

The team of four is led by Trevor ‘West’ Stevens and includes Jason Clyne, Damien Richardson and Shaquil ‘Shack’ Samuel.

This is the third time in the last five years that a team from the BVIEC has been sent to the Bahamas to lend assistance. Mr. Abraham said a team was sent in 2015 following Hurricane Joaquin and again in 2016 following Hurricane Matthew.

Author

Department of Information and Public Relations (GIS)

354 James Walter Francis Drive

RJT Edifice Building, 5th Floor

Road Town, TORTOLA VG1110

Tel: 284 468 2730

Fax: 284 468 2750

Email: gis@gov.vg