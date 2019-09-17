Bermuda, USA, The Bahamas - Tropical Cyclone HUMBERTO (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 September 2019)

Tropical Cyclone HUMBERTO continues off the northern Bahamas and south-eastern USA coast. On 17 September at 3.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 990 km west-southwest of the Bermuda Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 148 km/h (Category 1 hurricane).

HUMBERTO is expected to strengthen as it moves north-east with maximum sustained winds up to 185 km/h (Category 3 Hurricane) before passing north-west off the Bermuda coast on 19 September with maximum sustained winds up to 165 km/h (Category 2 hurricane).