Bahamas, USA - Tropical cyclone NICOLE, update (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, NEMA , FEMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 November 2022)

- After passing over northern Bahamas in the afternoon of 9 November, tropical cyclone NICOLE is heading towards the eastern coast of southern Florida, making landfall on the morning of 10 November. Its center was located about 20 km east of Port Pierce (Florida) and about 150 km north-west of western Grand Bahama, with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h (Cat.1 Hurricane), on 10 November at 7.00 UTC.
- Flooding and storm surge was reported across Grand Bahama, Great Abaco, and New Providence, while public activities have been suspended. In Florida, evacuation orders took effect in parts of Palm Beach County, Volusia County, and Flagler County, while some airports and school districts have closed.
- After the landfall, NICOLE is expected to move north-westwards on 10-11 November over the Florida Peninsula, as a tropical storm. After that, it is forecast to downgrade to a tropical depression, as it turns northwards and moves across Georgia and the Carolinas.
- Hurricane and Tropical Storm warnings are still in effect for northern and central Bahamas, coastal Florida, Georgia, and southern Carolina, as heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected over these areas. Storm surge warning has been issued for the coasts of Florida and Georgia.
