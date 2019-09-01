Bahamas, USA-Tropical Cyclone Dorian-Update (NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 September 2019)

TC Dorian continues its path towards Bahamas as category 4 hurricane. It is expected to make landfall on Monday 2 September (approx. 06:00 UTC), bringing heavy rains and maximum sustained winds of 250 km/h.

Storm surges in Grand Bahama and Abaco islands could increase water levels to 4.5m above normal and bring devastating consequences.

Dorian is forecasted to turn northward as it approaches the coast, potentially bringing life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds along portions of the Florida east coast by the early to middle part of next week.