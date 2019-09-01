01 Sep 2019

Bahamas, USA-Tropical Cyclone Dorian-Update (NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 01 Sep 2019 View Original

  • TC Dorian continues its path towards Bahamas as category 4 hurricane. It is expected to make landfall on Monday 2 September (approx. 06:00 UTC), bringing heavy rains and maximum sustained winds of 250 km/h.

  • Storm surges in Grand Bahama and Abaco islands could increase water levels to 4.5m above normal and bring devastating consequences.

  • Dorian is forecasted to turn northward as it approaches the coast, potentially bringing life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds along portions of the Florida east coast by the early to middle part of next week.

  • The government authorities in the Bahamas are reporting that 73,000 residents and 21,000 homes could be affected by TC Dorian in Grand Bahama, Abaco islands and the surrounding cays.

