Bahamas, USA - Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 30 Aug 2019 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone DORIAN's centre on 30 August at 3.00 UTC was approximately 900 km east-southeast of Nassau (Bahamas) and approximately 1,100 km esouth-east of West Palm Beach (Florida, USA), with maximum sustained winds of 167 km/h.
- DORIAN is forecast to approach the Abaco Islands (northern Bahamas) on 1 September, with maximum sustained winds of 210-220 km/h and the south-eastern Florida coast on 3 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 220 km/h.
- Heavy rain is forecast over the central and northern Bahamas and coastal Florida and Georgia from 30 August - 2 September.
- A state of emergency has been declared in parts of Florida and Georgia.