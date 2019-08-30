30 Aug 2019

Bahamas, USA - Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Aug 2019
  • Tropical Cyclone DORIAN's centre on 30 August at 3.00 UTC was approximately 900 km east-southeast of Nassau (Bahamas) and approximately 1,100 km esouth-east of West Palm Beach (Florida, USA), with maximum sustained winds of 167 km/h.
  • DORIAN is forecast to approach the Abaco Islands (northern Bahamas) on 1 September, with maximum sustained winds of 210-220 km/h and the south-eastern Florida coast on 3 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 220 km/h.
  • Heavy rain is forecast over the central and northern Bahamas and coastal Florida and Georgia from 30 August - 2 September.
  • A state of emergency has been declared in parts of Florida and Georgia.

