31 Aug 2019

Bahamas, USA - Tropical Cyclone Dorian-Update (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original

  • The United States National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Cyclone Dorian to a category 4 storm under the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds of 225 km/h.

  • Islands in the northwest of the Bahamas are under a hurricane warning and the government has issued an evacuation order for the islands of Abacos and parts of Grand Bahama.

  • The centre of the storm is currently located east of the Bahamas and is moving in a northwesterly direction at 9 knots. Dorian is predicted to arrive on the east coast of Florida by Monday.

