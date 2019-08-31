Bahamas, USA - Tropical Cyclone Dorian-Update (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 August 2019)
The United States National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Cyclone Dorian to a category 4 storm under the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds of 225 km/h.
Islands in the northwest of the Bahamas are under a hurricane warning and the government has issued an evacuation order for the islands of Abacos and parts of Grand Bahama.
The centre of the storm is currently located east of the Bahamas and is moving in a northwesterly direction at 9 knots. Dorian is predicted to arrive on the east coast of Florida by Monday.